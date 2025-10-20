EU's ban on Russian energy supplies will deprive Hungary of almost all gas — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, October 20. /TASS/. The European Commission's plan to phase out Russian energy supplies by 2028 will deprive Hungary of almost all of the gas currently consumed by industry and households, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a meeting of the EU Energy Council, which was held in Luxembourg concurrently with the Foreign Affairs Council.

He noted that due to Ukraine's refusal to allow Russian gas transit to Europe, the only remaining pipeline supplying Hungary with fuel is TurkStream. This year, Hungary is expected to receive 8-8.5 billion cubic meters of gas through it and expects to receive a similar volume next year. "The European Commission's proposal could make 8.5 billion cubic meters unavailable to us, while Hungary's total annual consumption is approximately 9 billion cubic meters," the Foreign Minister said, his remarks broadcast by M1 TV Channel.

Szijjarto warned that Brussels' initiative would deprive Hungary not only of gas but also of oil, which currently flows from Russia via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline and from Croatian seaports via the Adriatic pipeline. If Druzhba is banned, Hungary will be dependent on a pipeline that, as tests have shown, is incapable of providing the necessary supply volumes, the minister said, referring to the Croatian route. He added that, since the outbreak of the Ukrainian conflict, the Adriatic pipeline operator has set transit tariffs five times higher than European standards.

Earlier on Monday, the EU Council approved the European Commission's proposal to ban Russian gas purchases from January 1, 2028.

"This decision includes a ban on the purchase of both pipeline and liquefied natural gas from Russia. It is to be implemented in stages, with the full ban coming into effect on January 1, 2028," the Council’s statement says. To enter into force this decision must be approved by the European Parliament.

The document contains a provision prohibiting the conclusion of new contracts from January 1, 2026. "Short-term contracts concluded before 17 June 2025 may continue until 17 June 2026, whereas long-term contracts may run until 1 January 2028," the document says.

The European Parliament is pushing for an even stricter ban, demanding a halt to all Russian gas supplies to EU countries from January 1, 2027.

Earlier, Hungary expressed its intention to seek an exemption from these requirements. The decision adopted by the EU Council stipulates that "amendments to existing contracts will be permitted only for narrowly defined operational purposes and cannot lead to increased volumes, except for some specific flexibilities for landlocked member states affected by recent changes in supply routes."