Russia-US summit may pave way new for security system in Europe — expert

BUDAPEST, October 20. /TASS/. The planned Budapest meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States may not only help resolve the conflict in Ukraine but may also pave the way for the creation of a new security system in Europe, Endre Simo, president of the Hungarian Community for Peace, told TASS.

"By choosing Budapest as the venue for the planned meeting with Russian President Putin, US President Trump expressed that he is closer to Hungary's peace policy than the pro-war policy of the European Union and the European branch of NATO. The choice of Budapest gives hope to all those who not only want to avoid war with Russia, but want a world order based on cooperation instead of confrontation," he pointed out.

He noted that the Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe had been signed in Helsinki 50 years ago and that Hungary had taken an active part in that work. "Today, Hungarian diplomacy can do good service towards the creation of a new collective security and cooperation system that includes Europe and Asia," Simo stressed.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has repeatedly highlighted the need to launch talks between the European Union and Russia on the establishment of a new European security system. "I don't know whether Viktor Orban's government will receive a mandate from the two presidents to start the Helsinki process appropriate to today's conditions in order to prepare a conference aimed at developing a comprehensive agreement, but it is certain that Hungary will gain enormous encouragement from the summit to follow the path of peace and confront the pro-war forces," the expert observed.

He pointed to allegations in the Western media that Russia was ready to abandon the key goals of its military operation in Ukraine in exchange for territories. "I believe that this is a mistake, because Russia will not give up its security for the sake of anyone. Putin is negotiating with Trump not because he wants peace in Ukraine at all costs, but so that Russia can live with equal rights and mutual security with the West," Simo emphasized.

The analyst does not expect "a miracle" from the Budapest summit. "Rather, I think that by improving bilateral economic and military relations, another step will be taken to renew the Helsinki process, which will also include the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine," Simo concluded.