Israeli airstrike kills commander of Hamas’ elite unit — TV

TUNIS, October 19. /TASS/. Yahya al-Mabhuh, commander of Hamas' elite Nukhba force, has been killed in an Israeli strike on central Gaza Strip, the Al Arabiya television channel reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the Israeli strike targeted a cafe in the city of al-Zawaida when al-Mabhuh was inside. Hamas has not yet confirmed his death.

Apart from that, according to the television channel, at least ten people died after Israeli strikes on various parts of the enclave.

Nukhba is a naval unit of Hamas’ armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day that that the Israeli military had delivered a strike near the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip in retaliation to fire opened by radicals. The IDF accused Hamas of flagrantly violating the ceasefire in the enclave. According to the IDF, Hamas launched an anti-tank missile and opened gunfire at Israeli soldiers "operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area, in southern Gaza, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement." Following the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with the top brass. He accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire and ordered to take strong measures against radicals in Gaza.

Hamas however denied its involvement in the incident, saying that it has been out of touch with its supported in the southern Gaza Strip since March.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed n agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10.