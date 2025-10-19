Colombian president demands explanation from US after strike of fishing boat

BUENOS AIRES, October 19. /TASS/. Colombian President Gustavo Petro demanded an explanation from the United States after the US military struck a boat in the territorial waters of the South American republic.

"Representatives of the U.S. government have committed murder and violated our sovereignty in our territorial waters. Fisherman Alejandro Caranza had nothing to do with drug trafficking, his daily activity was fishing," he wrote on X.

The Colombian president also appealed to the country's Prosecutor General's office to immediately provide protection to the victims' relatives and consider their participation in international trials.

On October 18, US President Donald Trump said that the US military had destroyed a large drug submarine that was heading towards the United States.