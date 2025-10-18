Russia, Arab countries seeking mutually acceptable date for Russian-Arab summit — MFA

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The dates for the Russian-Arab summit are being determined. It is essential to make sure that the date is mutually acceptable to Russia and the Arab countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told TASS.

"The decision to postpone has been made. We are now determining a timeframe that is mutually acceptable to both us and our Arab friends," he said.

Asked whether the summit could take place before the end of this year or at the beginning of 2026, Vershinin said: "We are deciding."

On October 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the current chairman of the Arab League summit, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, in a telephone conversation deemed it appropriate to postpone the Russian-Arab summit scheduled for October 15.