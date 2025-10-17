Georgia detains another 16 people for storming presidential palace on October 4

TBILISI, October 17. /TASS/. The Georgian Interior Ministry officials detained another 16 people in connection with the October 4 attempted storming of the presidential palace in Tbilisi, Minister Gela Geladze said at a briefing.

"In connection with the abovementioned criminal case (the attempted storming of the presidential palace - TASS), we detained 16 more people today. As part of the ongoing investigation, we have detained a total of 62 people, and criminal proceedings have been initiated against two individuals who are abroad," Geladze said.

The minister specified that one of the defendants, currently abroad, is former Interior Ministry employee Irakli Shaishmelashvili. He left the country at the end of 2024 and has been calling on opposition supporters abroad to hold rallies, instructing them on how to act against the police in case a rally is dispersed. According to Georgian media reports, Shaishmelashvili is in the United States.

On October 4, the day of the municipal elections, an opposition rally was held in Tbilisi. The organizers announced the overthrow of the government and called for "seizing the keys to the presidential palace." Some protesters then headed for the nearby residence. The demonstrators tore down the fence but were pushed back by special forces using water cannons and tear gas. Police detained five organizers of the rally, including renowned opera singer Paata Burchuladze, for inciting the overthrow of the government and organizing group violence. They face up to nine years in prison.