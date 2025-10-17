Hungary to guarantee Putin’s security for Budapest meeting with Trump — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, October 17. /TASS/. Hungary will provide Russian President Vladimir Putin with full security for successful talks with his American counterpart Donald Trump in Budapest, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said.

"We are ready to provide all necessary conditions for the presidents of the United States and Russia to hold talks in a safe and calm environment," Szijjarto told reporters after a meeting with the Kyrgyz foreign minister.

The journalists asked whether the charges brought against Putin by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague would be an obstacle to Putin's arrival in Budapest, and whether Hungary would consult with its allies about this. "We don't need any consultations with anyone. Hungary is a sovereign country. We will receive Vladimir Putin here and make sure that he conducts successful negotiations and then returns home," Szijjarto replied.

Hungary, like Russia, and some other countries, including the United States and China, refused to participate in the activities of the ICC and comply with its decisions. In April of this year, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his country withdrew from the ICC after the court issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The head of government said this international judicial body had become an instrument of political influence. After that, Netanyahu visited Budapest, where he met with Orban.