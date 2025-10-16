Secretary of Iranian Security Council says met with Putin in Moscow

TEHRAN, October 16. /TASS/. Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani said that during his visit to Moscow, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and gave him a message from the Supreme leader of the Islamic Republic Ali Khamenei.

"On the evening of October 16, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani met with Russian President [Vladimir] Putin to convey to him a message from the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution," Larijani said on Telegram.

It said that they discussed economic and foreign policy cooperation both at the regional and international levels.