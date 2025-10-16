Coordination center overseeing Gaza restoration to begin operating within days — TV

NEW YORK, October 16. /TASS/. A US-led coordination center that will oversee the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and restoration of the Gaza Strip is expected to begin operating in the coming days, ABC News said, citing sources.

According to the sources, the center is based in Israel, northeast of Gaza. Its exact location is not disclosed due to security considerations. Reportedly, the center will not be located at an Israeli military base so that it could be easily accessible for officials from other countries involved in the rebuilding of the enclave.

The center will be led by a US three-star general, the TV channel said.

On September 29, the White House released US President Donald Trump’s comprehensive plan to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip. The 20-point document includes, among other measures, the establishment of temporary external administration in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces there. On October 9, Trump announced that Israeli and Hamas representatives had agreed on the first step of the peace plan after negotiations. According to Trump, the agreement included the release of all hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed-upon line in Gaza.

On Monday, a peace summit was held in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh following the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final ceasefire agreement in the Palestinian enclave. According to al-Sisi's office, the summit participants called for the implementation of the next stages of Trump's plan, including governance, infrastructure reconstruction, and a political settlement.