MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has appointed Sergey Lysak, formerly head of the Dnepropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, as head of the newly established Odessa City Military Administration, the TSN TV channel reported, citing sources.

According to the channel, Zelensky has already signed the corresponding decree.

Zelensky announced the creation of the new administration and Lysak’s appointment during his evening address on October 14. The Odessa City Military Administration will effectively duplicate the functions of the existing local executive authority and Mayor Gennady Trukhanov, who was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship, also on October 14.

Zelensky’s office has introduced the practice of forming military administrations in cities and regions across Ukraine, officially to ensure security under martial law. However, local officials have criticized the move, arguing that these bodies, subordinate directly to Kiev, are replacing elected local governments and establishing a form of "direct rule."

The Association of Ukrainian Cities, a non-governmental organization focused on strengthening local self-government, noted that military administrations have been primarily created in cities where mayors have clashed with the upper authorities.