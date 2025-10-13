Trump says Hamas to comply with peace plan’s disarmament provision — agency

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said upon arrival at the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) that the Palestinian movement Hamas would comply with a provision under his plan for it to disarm, Reuters reported.

While answering reporters’ questions, Trump said that military operations in the enclave could be considered over.

Trump signed the Knesset’s distinguished visitors' book, saying that it was "a great honor." He added that it’s "a great and beautiful day."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced in the early hours of October 10 that the government had ratified "a deal to release all hostages." US President Donald Trump announced on October 9 that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan following talks in Egypt. According to him, all hostages are expected to be freed soon, while Israeli troops will be withdrawn to an agreed-upon line.