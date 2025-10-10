Hamas reports no ceasefire violations in Gaza

CAIRO, October 10. /TASS/. Hamas has registered no violations of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip which came into force earlier on Friday, Hamas politburo member Mousa Abu Marzouk said.

"We haven’t registered any ceasefire violations by the enemy up till now," the Al Jazeera television channel quoted him as saying. According to Mazrouk, Israeli troops have reportedly withdrawn to the agreed positions but "still control 53% of Gaza’s territory." However, he vowed that Hamas "will not let Israel remain in these areas."

The Israeli military announced on Friday that the Gaza ceasefire agreement came into effect from 9:00 a.m. GMT and the Israeli troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines. From this time, a 72-hour countdown started until the release of hostages held by the Palestinian movement Hamas in the embattled enclave.

The Israeli prime minister’s office said in the early hours on October 10 that the government had approved the deal for the release of hostages, both alive and dead. On October 9, US President Donald Trump stated that the Israel-Hamas talks in Egypt had yielded an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan. According to the US leader, phase one provides for the release of all hostages in the near future and the withdrawal of Israeli forces to agreed positions inside Gaza.