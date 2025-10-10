US Justice Department charges New York Attorney General handling Trump case with fraud

WASHINGTON, October 10. /TASS/. The US Justice Department has charged New York Attorney General Letitia James, who was involved in the investigation of Donald Trump, now the US president, with mortage fraud, according to a lawsuit filed in the electronic database of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

A grand jury found sufficient evidence to bring charges against James, according to the lawsuit. The charges relate to a mortgage she took out to purchase a home in Virginia. The Justice Department stated that James obtained the loan on favorable terms by assuring the financial institution that she would live in the house herself. However, she rented it out instead, according to the complaint.

James has been charged with fraud and providing false information to a financial institution. She is required to compensate for the profits that the Justice Department believes she obtained illegally. James is scheduled to appear in court in Virginia on October 24. If convicted, she could face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to one million dollars.

In turn, James dismissed the fraud charges against her as baseless and accused US President Donald Trump of seeking revenge at any cost.

"These charges are baseless, and the president’s own public statements make clear that his only goal is political retribution at any cost. The president’s actions are a grave violation of our Constitutional order and have drawn sharp criticism from members of both parties," her statement said. The attorney general added that the case she initiated against Trump in 2022 was based on "the facts and evidence, not politics."

James, a Democrat, accused Trump, a Republican, in 2022 of fraudulently valuing the Trump Organization's assets. Following the proceedings, a New York court ordered the defendant to pay $454 million in February 2024. Trump insisted the case was politically motivated and demanded it be closed after his November 2024 presidential election victory. In August 2025, however, the Court of Appeals ruled that the fine was excessive and overturned it.