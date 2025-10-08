Moldova's new military strategy calls for increasing defense spending to 1% of GDP

CHISINAU, October 8. /TASS/. Moldova's new military strategy for 2025-2035, which was approved at a government meeting, calls for increasing defense spending to 1% of the GDP.

"To adequately defend the country, the Armed Forces must be financed in accordance with needs, ensuring the state's continuous defense capability. This goal will be achieved through a gradual increase in defense investments, so that within the current decade the defense budget reaches 1% of GDP," the strategy states. According to the government, 1,740.4 million lei (88.7 million euros), or 0.5% of the GDP, will be spent on defense this year. Starting in 2029, these allocations are expected to reach at least 0.95% of the GDP, and in 2034, at least 1% of the GDP. Cost details will be classified.

The Defense Ministry's budget is expected to cover the costs of gradually increasing the number of personnel to 8,500 by 2030. Financial resources will also be allocated to modernizing military equipment. Foreign financial aid and loans are expected to be attracted.

Moldova's plans to increase its military capabilities have raised concerns among the authorities of the unrecognized Transnistria and the Gagauz Autonomous Region. Tiraspol is also concerned about the increased frequency of military exercises near the dividing security zone, which is guarded by Russian peacekeepers. The opposition has harshly criticized the increase in such spending, amid the country's severe economic crisis.