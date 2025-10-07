Slovak PM criticizes European Commission’s plan to phase out Russian fossil fuel

BRATISLAVA, October 7. /TASS/. The RePower EU plan introduced by the European Commission in 2022, which aims to eliminate Russian fossil fuel supplies by 2030, came under criticism from Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico during his speech at the European Nuclear Energy Forum.

"As regards [the rejection of traditional supplies] of oil and gas, we shoot ourselves in the knee. I am ready to argue away the days with the European Commission. To convince [the EC] constructively and positively that this is an absurd ideological step," Fico said, cited by the TASR news agency. "I request the EC, take your anti-Russian spectacles off. If you take them off, we will make decisions more rationally and normally," he noted.

The RePower EU plan is "absolutely foolish," the prime minister said. The extension of this initiative to include supplies of Russian nuclear fuel to Slovakia has posed a serious threat to the country, Fico added.