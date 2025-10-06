US to begin construction of new Virginia-class submarine in December

WASHINGTON, October 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced that construction of a new Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine will begin in December.

As Trump noted on Sunday during an address at the main base of the US Navy’s Atlantic Fleet in Norfolk, Virginia, held in honor of the 250th anniversary of the naval service branch, in December, the US will lay down a new Virginia-class submarine.

According to a statement released by the Pentagon’s press service back in June, the US government allocated $987 mln to the company Electric Boat (part of General Dynamics) to accelerate efforts to expand and modernize facilities involved in the construction of nuclear submarines. The department specified that these funds would be directed, among other purposes, toward the development of key submarine components, support for leading specialized shipyards and suppliers engaged in building next-generation Columbia-class nuclear ballistic missile submarines, as well as Virginia-class attack submarines and Ford-class aircraft carriers.