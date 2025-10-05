Hamas agrees to surrender arms to Egyptian-Palestinian body under UN auspices — Al Hadath

CAIRO, October 5. /TASS/. Hamas has agreed to surrender arms to a special body formed from Egyptian and Palestinian forces under the auspices of the United Nations, the Al Hadath television channel reported citing a source in the movement.

According to the source, the radicals "are interested in implemented provisions of the Gaza plan" offered by US President Donald Trump "as soon as possible." However, Israel, in his words, is seeking to "hinder" the implementation of Trump’s initiative and refuses to stop bombing the enclave.

There have been no official comments from Hamas so far.