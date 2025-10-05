Zelensky asks for air truce in wake of explosions in Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky changed tack following multiple explosions across Ukraine and called for a ceasefire on aerial attacks.

"A unilateral ceasefire in the sky is quite possible," he wrote on his Telegram channel, without explaining what that could mean. However, Strana news website described the statement as a radical shift in his policy course.

Zelensky may have changed his position amid significant challenges Ukraine is facing with regard to its air defense capabilities. Politicians, experts and reporters have been actively discussing the hole in Ukraine’s aerial defense shield, the news outlet said. According to Strana, this may have major negative consequences for Ukraine ahead of the cold weather.

Overnight, Ukraine issued nationwide missile and drone alerts amid reports about numerous explosions. Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike on enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and gas and electricity infrastructure facilities, supporting them, with long-range precision weapons. All designated targets were hit, Russia’s top brass said.