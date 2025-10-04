Dodik calls drone incidents in Europe part of global provocation against Russia

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The drone incidents in Europe are part of a global provocation against Russia that the West has been cultivating for decades, Milorad Dodik, President of the Republika Srpska (an entity of Bosnia- Herzegovina), told TASS in an interview after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club’s plenary meeting.

"This is just part of the wider provocations we are witnessing," Dodik said, answering a question. "The most serious provocation occurred when the so-called Minsk agreements were signed. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel herself admitted that it was merely an opportunity to wait for the government in Kiev to stabilize and engage in a confrontation with Russia. It was a deception. All these tales about Russia being an aggressor country that threatens Europe are all lies."

"The way I see it, Russia is as close as possible to the concept of a prosperous and wealthy country. Russia launched the special military operation for obvious reasons; it had issued warnings for years and even for decades, but it produced no results. The West ignored it; they were planning to change the government in Ukraine and lay hands on Russia's natural resources. They had been hatching this plot for decades, even centuries," the Republika Srpska’s president added.

But, as Dodik noted, "they didn't succeed."

"Now they [in the West] are panicking and needing to explain to their people what's going on. The people there are brainwashed by propaganda and believe what they are being told," he concluded.