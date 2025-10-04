Israeli government orders to halt offensive in Gaza following Hamas’s response — radio

TEL AVIV, October 4. /TASS/. The Israeli government has given instructions to the Israel Defense Forces to stop its offensive aimed at seizing Gaza City, the Israeli Army Radio (Galei Tzahal) said.

According to the report, the order was issued following consultations and contacts with the US authorities that followed Hamas’s consent to US President Donald Trump’s plan.

Currently, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)’s operations in Gaza are "reduced to minimum" and limited to defensive actions, Galei Tzahal said.