Boracay tanker, previously detained by French authorities, resumes voyage

PARIS, October 3. /TASS/. The tanker Boracay, earlier detained by French authorities, has resumed its journey, according to data from Marinetraffic, the vessel-tracking service.

In addition, AFP reported that the ship’s captain, a Chinese national, has returned on board.

Earlier, the Brest prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into the tanker, which had been stopped by the French Navy on suspicion of violating maritime law. AFP cited two names associated with the tanker - Pushpa and Boracay - which was sailing under the flag of Benin. Initially, the investigation focused on possible "lack of justification of the vessel’s nationality or flag" and "refusal to comply."