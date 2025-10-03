MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The leader of Republika Srpska (an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina) Milorad Dodik, stated that he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin not to leave the Serbian entity at the mercy of Brussels bureaucrats, who continue to "strangle" the country.

"I simply asked President Putin not to miss the chance I mentioned, so we are not left at the mercy of secondary bureaucrats in Brussels, who continue to suffocate us and prevent us from living normally," Dodik told RT.

The day before, Vladimir Putin met with his counterpart on the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi.