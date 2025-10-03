Slovakia receives seven out of 14 US-promised F-16 Block 70 fighter jets — agency

BRATISLAVA, October 3. /TASS/. Slovakia has received seven of the 14 purchased US F-16 Block 70 fighter jets, TASR news agency reported on Friday.

"Two F-16 Block 70 fighter jets, one single-seat and one double-seat, landed at the Malacky Air Base in western Slovakia on Thursday evening," the agency reported.

There will be a process of technical approval of the aircraft and then, according to the agency, they will begin to conduct training flights.

According to TASR, Slovakia signed a contract with the USA for fourteen F-16C/D Block 70 fighters at the end of 2018, but their delivery was delayed due to the pandemic.

The first aircraft arrived at the military airbase in Kuchyna near Malacky (Bratislava region) in the summer of last year.