Hamas says Trump's ask to hand over all hostages in 72 hours may not be doable

CAIRO, October 2. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement has acknowledged that it will be extremely difficult to release all remaining hostages and transfer the remains of deceased prisoners to Israel within 72 hours, as envisioned in US President Donald Trump’s plan, according to the Palestinian news agency Maan.

During consultations in Doha, Hamas told mediators that it "needs more time to consider the terms" of the proposal. Representatives also expressed doubts about certain clauses, including guarantees for an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, a cessation of hostilities, and the requirement to disarm Hamas units.

Crucially, the group admitted that the release of all 48 hostages within 72 hours, as specified in the plan, would be extremely difficult. Hamas has instead pushed for a phased release. The challenge is compounded by the intensity of Israeli military operations, which make it nearly impossible for Hamas to maintain contact with the groups holding hostages. The movement may also lack precise information about the captives’ locations or conditions.

By late September, Israeli sources estimated that Hamas and its allies continued to hold 20 living hostages and the bodies of 28 others in Gaza.

On Monday, the White House released its plan to end the conflict in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages within 72 hours, and a transitional external administration of the territory. The proposal would also allow residents to leave and return freely.

The current crisis began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants crossed into Israeli territory, killing civilians in border towns and taking more than 250 hostages. Israel responded with a large-scale military operation aimed at dismantling Hamas’ military and political structures and securing the release of the captives.