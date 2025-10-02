Mandela's grandson among Sumud flotilla crew members detained by Israeli forces

PRETORIA, October 2. /TASS/. Mandla Mandela, 51, grandson of Nelson Mandela, the first president of democratic South Africa (1994-1999), who was aboard one of the Sumud flotilla vessels, has been detained by Israeli forces, the local news portal News 24 has reported.

His compatriots, renowned writer and cultural figure Zukiswa Wanner and public figure Riaz Mula, were also detained.

There is no information yet on the other four South Africans who are part of the flotilla’s crews. Previously, the South African Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that there were 23 South Africans on the flotilla vessels, but authorities are now reporting seven. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called the detention of South African citizens on Thursday a kidnapping and demanded the Israeli government release them. He described Israel's actions a violation of international law and the sovereignty of every country whose flag was flown on dozens of flotilla vessels.

The international mission’s information committee reported that the Israeli military intercepted nine vessels of the Sumud flotilla, detaining 70 activists.

The Sumud flotilla (meaning "steadfastness" in Arabic) departed from the coast of Tunisia for Gaza in mid-September. It consisted of more than 40 vessels belonging to various countries, one of which carried Swedish human rights activist Greta Thunberg. The mission's goal was to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid to the affected population.