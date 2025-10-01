Israeli drone strike on southern Lebanon kills Hezbollah member

BEIRUT, October 1. /TASS/. An Israeli Air Force drone struck a vehicle driven by a member of Hezbollah's armed wing, the Janoubia news outlet reported.

According to its information, the the incident occurred in the village of Kafra in the Bint Jbeil district on the border with Israel. The Hezbollah member died from his injuries on the spot, and five other people were wounded.

On September 29, an Israeli drone killed two Hezbollah members in the town of Aitaroun who had commanded rocket and mortar crews that fired on Israeli territory.

According to the Interior Ministry, despite the ceasefire agreement, Israel has carried out more than 4,500 attacks on Lebanese territory since the beginning of the year. As a result, 248 people have been killed and 675 have been injured, including 11 children.