Ukrainian man detained in Poland denies involvement in Nord Stream sabotage

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian citizen Vladimir Z., who was detained in the Polish city of Pruszkow yesterday on a German arrest warrant, insists he wasn’t involved in blowing up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, his lawyer Tymoteusz Paprocki has told reporters.

"The defendant has denied involvement repeatedly, stating that he didn’t commit any crime against Germany," Paprocki said on TVN24.

The lawyer added that the Warsaw District Court is currently considering the prosecutors’ request to keep the man in custody.

Vladimir Z., 46, was detained early on September 30 in the city of Pruszkow near the Polish capital of Warsaw in accordance with a European arrest warrant. Germany suspects him of sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines, with charges entailing up to 15 years in prison.

Earlier, the German newspaper Die Zeit reported that investigators may have identified all the saboteurs involved in the incident. According to the publication, arrest warrants have been issued for six Ukrainian nationals. A seventh suspect, believed to have died in December 2024 during military operations in eastern Ukraine, is also linked to the case. German authorities detailed that the sabotage team comprised a skipper, a coordinator, an explosives expert, and four divers, who arrived at the Baltic Sea site aboard the yacht Andromeda from Rostock.