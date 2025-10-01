Some EU countries reluctant to back changes to admission procedure — newspaper

BRUSSELS, October 1. /TASS/. France, the Netherlands, and Greece oppose adopting qualified majority voting for admitting new countries into the EU, Politico reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, these governments object to the change because it would prevent them from blocking membership applications they consider problematic.

An unnamed EU diplomat stressed that the bloc is attempting to change "the rules of the game during the game," an approach many countries dislike. He added that "if you do qualified majority voting, there is a very big risk of the process being extremely politicized." The diplomat also noted that any procedural change must be approved unanimously by all member states, which "does not seem to be possible today." "The Bulgarians want to be able to block the Macedonians, the Croats want to be able to control the Serbs, Greece and Cyprus don’t want Turkey to come any closer to the EU, and Greece also would want to keep an eye on Albania," he added.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, in turn, told Politico that he supports "any decision-making mechanism which gives more flexibility and less possibility to block, <...> and never more so than with Ukraine."

European Council President Antonio Costa’s proposal to modify the voting procedure will be discussed at an informal EU summit in Copenhagen on October 1.

According to a senior European official, no country has so far firmly rejected the idea.