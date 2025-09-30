EU discussing change in policy towards Belarus — Guardian

LONDON, September 30. /TASS/. European Union leaders are discussing the possibility of changing their foreign policy course towards Belarus, the British newspaper The Guardian reported, citing European diplomats.

According to its information, preliminary discussions are underway in Brussels regarding the continued effectiveness of the policy of isolating Minsk.

"Maximum pressure [on Belarus] has not worked. After five years of isolation, we have not achieved our stated goals. Belarus is closer to Russia," one of the EU diplomats stated. At the same time, he indicated that "[Western] rapprochement with Lukashenko has its limits."