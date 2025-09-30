WASHINGTON, September 30. /TASS/. A draft resolution proposing to transfer $10 billion monthly to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets has been submitted to the US Senate.

According to information posted on the Senate’s website, the resolution calls on "the executive branch and leaders of the G7 and the European Union to seize sovereign assets of the Russian Federation under the jurisdiction of members of the G7 and disburse such assets to Ukraine in tranches of not less than $10,000,000,000 United States dollars per month." The resolution was authored by US Senator John Kennedy (Republican from Louisiana) and it has been supported by Richard Blumenthal (Democrat from Connecticut), Lindsey Graham (Republican from South Carolina, listed as extremist and terrorist by Russia) and Sheldon Whitehouse (Democrat from Rhode Island).

The text of the document has not yet been made public. The bill has been referred to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for consideration.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that the global financial and economic order would be destroyed, and economic separatism would only intensify if the West steals frozen Russian reserves. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow would certainly respond to the theft of its assets in Europe. He emphasized that the Kremlin intends to pursue legal action against those involved in this scheme.