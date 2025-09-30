Moldovan opposition pledges to organize street protests to contest parliamentary election

CHISINAU, September 30. /TASS/. Moldova’s Patriotic Bloc will contest the results of Sunday’s parliamentary election — both via the judicial system and on the street.

'This election cannot be called free or fair. It’s a demonstration of arbitrary politics, a cowardly government and the cynicism of a subordinate CEC (Central Election Commission — TASS)," the opposition party said in a statement. "The Patriotic Bloc will fight for the truth in street protests, and in courts, even taking it to the Constitutional Court, if need be," the party added.

The opposition pointed to 45 complaints filed during the election campaign and ten more on the voting day over illegal campaigning by senior officials, organized transfer of voters abroad and blocking the electorate in the unrecognized republic of Transnistria from casting ballots.

"Around 30,000 ballots, or about 2% of all votes, were found invalid, which benefited the sitting government," the Patriotic Bloc specified. Observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) also reported discrepancies between international standards and the laws under which two parties, the Greater Moldova and the Heart of Moldova, were banned from running in the vote on September 28.

According to preliminary data from Moldova’s CEC, the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) will keep control of parliament, securing 55 seats in the 101-seat legislature. The Patriotic Bloc holds 26 seats, the pro-European bloc Alternative has eight, and Our Party and Democracy at Home have six each.

The Patriotic Bloc includes the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, led by former President Igor Dodon, the Party of Communists of the Republic of Moldova, led by the country’s former leader Vladimir Voronin, and the Future of Moldova Party of former Prime Minister Vasily Tarlev. The Alternative Bloc consists of the National Alternative Movement of Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban, the Moldovan Development and Unification Party led by former Prime Minister Ion Chicu, and the Civic Congress party of Mark Tkachuk.