Hamas says it had lost contact with two Israeli hostages held in Gaza

TUNIS, September 28. /TASS/. The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the militant wing of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, reported that it had lost contact with two Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip: Omri Miran (also a Hungarian citizen) and Metan Ingriest. It has demanded Israel suspend its operation in Gaza City to evacuate them. Hamas reported on its Telegram channel.

Hamas noted that communication was severed during "intense military operations" in the Sabra and Tel al-Hawa neighborhoods. It warned that the lives of the two hostages were at "immediate risk," urging Israeli forces to withdraw south of Street 8 and cease airstrikes for 24 hours, starting at 6:00 p.m. today, until an attempt is made to evacuate them.

Sabra and Tel al-Hawa are residential neighborhoods located in the southern part of Gaza City. They have been subject to intense shelling by Israeli forces in recent days.

On September 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the Israeli army had launched a planned large-scale ground offensive on Gaza City. Its stated goal is to establish full control over the city and defeat the remaining Hamas militias there.

According to Israeli officials, the radicals continue to hold 48 hostages in Gaza, 20 of whom are alive.