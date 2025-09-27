Israeli army now controls over half of Gaza City

TEL AVIV, September 27. /TASS/. Israeli forces have taken control of the majority of Gaza City, according to sources cited by The Jerusalem Post.

"The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) control more than half of Gaza City, and 800,000 residents have left the area," the newspaper reported. It was noted that in recent days, the IDF has intensified its strikes across Gaza City.

The military press service stated on Saturday that the Israeli Air Force targeted 120 militant military sites in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours. The department added that the IDF "continues to act against terrorist organizations throughout the Strip" and "is expanding operations in the Gaza City area." Specifically, the Israeli army "struck several observation posts used by Hamas militants, as well as militant assembly points and underground terrorist facilities" in the area, the press service said.