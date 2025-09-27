Cambodia's Defense Ministry accuses Thai army of opening fire on border — Khmer Times

HANOI, September 27. /TASS/. The Cambodian Defense Ministry has accused the Thai military of shelling Cambodian army positions in the An Ses area, leading to an escalation of tensions on the border between the two countries, Khmer Times reported.

The newspaper quoted a statement by Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, who said that Thai soldiers used mortars and rifles to open fire on Cambodian forces stationed near the border. "Cambodian troops have exercised the utmost patience and have not returned fire," Socheata said, adding that the shelling from the Thai side had not stopped.

The spokeswoman reaffirmed Cambodia's commitment to fully respecting and implementing the ceasefire agreement between the two countries. She stressed Phnom Penh's determination to work closely with Bangkok at all levels to restore peace and stability. "Cambodia remains firmly committed to upholding the ceasefire agreement, strengthening cooperation, and seeking practical measures to promote peace and stability between the two countries," Socheata said. She called on Thailand to "strictly implement and respect the ceasefire agreement in the same manner."

Despite provocations, Cambodia will continue to strive for a swift return to normal life and the preservation of peace on the border, the spokeswoman emphasized.

The situation on the border between Cambodia and Thailand remains tense following the May 28 armed incident, during which Thai soldiers opened fire on a Cambodian military post in disputed territory between the two countries. As a result, one Cambodian soldier was killed and several others were injured.

New armed clashes broke out on July 24 and continued for five days until the two countries concluded a ceasefire agreement mediated by Malaysia, the ASEAN chair in 2025.