CHISINAU, September 27. /TASS/. The current Moldovan authorities will not be able to retain their majority in the new parliament, and the opposition has a chance to form the future government, Igor Dodon, the leader of the Patriotic Electoral Bloc, told TASS in an interview.

"I am convinced that during Sunday's vote, the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity will lose its majority in the future parliament. The opposition can win and form the future government. This is despite the violations committed by the authorities during the elections and the preparations for vote rigging abroad. Unlike in the presidential elections, the opposition forces have now established closer cooperation to prevent this. Our observers will be present at almost all important polling station," he said.

Dodon added that the Patriotic Electoral Bloc has focused its election campaign on direct communication with voters. "We have conducted a very active campaign, with our bloc holding around 4,000 meetings with voters in local areas," the politician noted.

Parliamentary elections in Moldova will be held on September 28. According to opinion polls, the Party of Action and Solidarity, which controls Moldova's parliament and government, may not retain its majority, meaning the future government may be a coalition. In this situation, every percentage point in the vote count could be decisive. The Moldovan opposition links this to the Central Election Commission's decision to open only two polling stations in Russia, where hundreds of thousands of Moldovans live. During last year's Moldovan presidential election, long lines formed at the two polling stations in Moscow, and not everyone was able to vote.

For these elections, the Moldovan Central Election Commission has increased the number of polling stations abroad, mainly in Western countries. In Russia, however, only two polling stations will operate. Earlier, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Russian authorities were ready to provide the necessary conditions for Moldovan citizens to participate in the elections.