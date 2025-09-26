Iran's top diplomat calls on UN Security Council head to declare renewed sanctions illegal

TEHRAN, September 27. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on the President of the UN Security Council to declare Friday’s decision by the body to restore sanctions against Tehran illegal.

"We call on the President of the Security Council to declare today's decision illegal. We also call on the Secretary-General to avoid attempts to reinstate sanctions mechanisms. Any attempts to reinstate past sanctions must be rejected," he said after the UN Security Council vote on the draft resolution of China and Russia on the extension of Resolution 2231, which lifts anti-Iranian sanctions.

Earlier, the UN Security Council rejected a draft resolution proposed by Russia and China that would have extended UN Security Council Resolution 2231 adopted in support of the Iranian nuclear deal for six months.