MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The general situation on the frontline remains complicated for Ukraine with tense circumstances in four directions at once, Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said.

"As for the general frontline situation, it remains difficult," he said at a meeting with journalists.

According to the Ukrainian commander, active combat is underway in the Krasnoarmeysk (called Pokrovsk in Ukraine) area in the Kiev regime-controlled territory in the west of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), as well as in three other sections of the frontline.

Earlier, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the DPR head, told TASS that Russian assault units had almost encircled Krasnoarmeysk with the Ukrainian armed forces "being squeezed from the north, south, and east."