Grossi proposes concluding memorandum of understanding between IAEA, New Development Bank

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has proposed a partnership between his international organization and BRICS New Development Bank (NDB).

He thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his leadership and initiatives through the New Development Bank during a meeting at the World Atomic Week international forum in Moscow. "I believe the IAEA should also partner with the NDB. Perhaps we should conclude a memorandum of understanding with the NDB of BRICS states," Grossi said.