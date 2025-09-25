Europe fears Trump to blame it for Kiev's military failure — newspaper

LONDON, September 25. /TASS/. European countries fear that US President Donald Trump will blame them for Kiev's military failures, The Financial Times reported.

The newspaper noted that Trump has spent months trying to force Ukraine to recognize the territories it has lost to Russia. However, Trump recently changed his rhetoric. In a post on his Truth Social page, he wrote that Kiev was allegedly "in a position to fight and win all of Ukraine back in its original form" with the support of the EU.

Several European officials have speculated that Trump intends to shift responsibility for Ukraine's defense to Europe. According to a German official who spoke with The Financial Times, the US leader has set the bar very high. Another source believes that Trump is preparing an exit strategy so that he can blame Europe for failure when and if necessary.

According to the newspaper's sources, EU leaders have concluded that Trump is no longer a "reliable ally." At the same time, Trump's position was received positively in a number of cabinets, the newspaper pointed out.

Earlier, the US president said that European countries "have to immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia."