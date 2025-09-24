Many Israelis collaborated with Tehran out of hatred for Netanyahu — Iranian intelligence

TEHRAN, September 24. /TASS/. Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib has stated that many Israelis from the nuclear and military agencies collaborated with Tehran out of hatred for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Nuclear agencies, military institutions, and ordinary Israeli citizens, collaborating with the Islamic Republic of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence, participated in obtaining a huge volume of documents," he noted in an interview with the Tasnim news agency. According to Khatib, these people were driven by two motives: material gain and hatred for Netanyahu.