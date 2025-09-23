{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Thirty eight Palestinians killed, 190 injured over past 24 hours — Gaza Health Ministry

The ministry reported that the total number of Gaza residents killed in the conflict has reached 65,382, with nearly 167,000 injured

CAIRO, September 23. /TASS/. The Gaza Strip saw 38 Palestinians killed as a result of military actions and Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours, with at least 190 others injured, the enclave’s Health Ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

The ministry reported that the total number of Gaza residents killed in the conflict has reached 65,382, with nearly 167,000 injured.

The Health Ministry stressed that the healthcare system in Gaza is on the brink of total collapse, as medical facilities in the enclave continue to be targeted by Israeli military attacks.

On September 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the start of an intensive offensive operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza, with the stated goal being to dismantle the Palestinian movement Hamas.

On August 18, Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera reported that most hospitals in Gaza had been damaged and ceased operations due to ongoing hostilities.

Tensions in the Middle East sharply escalated after October 7, 2023, when armed Hamas supporters crossed from Gaza into Israeli territory, killing residents of border towns and taking hostages.In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave targeting Hamas’ military and political structures and aiming to free all abducted individuals.

UN General Assembly
Trump says nuclear arms pose gravest threat to planet
"There is no more serious danger to our planet today than the most powerful and destructive weapons ever devised by man, of which the United States, as you know, has many," the US leader noted
Ukrainian army loses 1,630 men in one day — Russian Defense Ministry
In particular, Russian Battlegroup Center destroyed two Ukrainian tanks, eight vehicles and three artillery pieces
Press review: UN sanctions trigger Iran tensions as US destroyer joins Baltic NATO drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 22nd
Conscripts will serve only in Russia — General Staff
Vladimir Tsimlyansky, Deputy Chief of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff, clarified that at least one-third of the conscripts will be allocated to training units and military bases
Statements by some NATO countries lead to further escalation with Russia — Szijjarto
"If there's a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, that equals the very severe risk of the launch of World War III," the Hungarian top diplomat noted
Hungary tries to persuade EU not to impose measures against Druzhba pipeline — Szijjarto
These plans are unrelated to the EU's new 19th package of anti-Russian restrictions
New US permanent envoy in UN calls on Russia, Ukraine to engage in direct talks
Mike Waltz noted that the US administration, led by President Donald Trump, had "spent an enormous amount of time and effort" to resolve the Ukrainian crisis
Rosoboronexport delivers 1,300 T-90 tanks under export contracts over 25 years
The exhibition showcases more than 70 photographs, rare museum artifacts related to tank manufacturing
Kiev lost almost 4,500 servicemen in week of fighting near LPR — military expert
"The greatest damage to enemy manpower was inflicted in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West," Andrey Marochko said
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TASS outlines domestic electronic warfare systems
Kiev imposes sanctions against Gutsul, de Gaulle’s grandson
Vladimir Zelensky has introduced a new package of sanctions targeting Russian and foreign individuals and entities, in total, the lists include 66 individuals and 13 companies
Kremlin displeased by Polish foreign minister's comments on country's airspace
Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin treats such statements "appropriately" when no proof is presented
Trump admits possibility of US government shutdown from October 1
The US President explained that in order to continue funding the government, the relevant bill, previously approved by the US House of Representatives, must also be supported by the Senate
Hungary opposes any EU restrictions on Russian oil — Szijjarto
"It is absolutely clear that without Russian oil, safe supply of Hungary is impossible," the Hungarian foreign minister stressed
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
New START Treaty discussed in general at Putin-Trump talks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said the expiration of the treaty "is fraught with major risks in terms of the global situation"
Chanel files three trademark applications in Russia
According to Rospatent data, the applications were filed in September 2025 from Switzerland
High-level week of 80th anniversary UN General Assembly to start in New York
Within a week, international leaders are set to discuss key global challenges
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
De Gaulle’s grandson slams Kiev regime’s sanctions against him
Pierre de Gaulle said that he would like a copy of this decree to put in my cabinet of curiosities
First cargo ship departs from China to Europe via Northern Sea Route
According to the statement, this route "will provide strong support to Chinese enterprises in overcoming the uncertainty in global trade and developing new international logistics channels"
Senior Russian diplomat talks unlawful sanctions on Iran with UK, French, German envoys
The Russian side argued that Great Britain, Germany and France just don’t have any legal or procedural grounds to do so
UNSC veto power must be preserved, Russian diplomat says
"The veto is not a privilege or a means for pressure, but a key component in crafting balanced and appropriate decisions within the Security Council," Kirill Logvinov said
Russian force attack Ukrainian military with drone-mounted grenade launchers
Given the current frontline conditions, the Gortenzia has been upgraded with fiber optic connectivity
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Attempts to disrupt Intervision were made, but failed — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister that Russia welcomes interest in the Intervision contest from Western journalists and observers
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Moldova denies accreditation to US observers for parliamentary elections
Both experts previously participated as observers in the 2024 Russian presidential elections, as well as in other countries
Russian defense minister holds talks with commander-in-chief of Nicaragua’s army
The sides discussed cooperation between the two countries’ defense ministries and pressing issues relating to regional security
'No Palestinian state west of Jordan,' Netanyahu says
"The response to the latest attempt to force upon us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States," the Israeli premier said
NATO, EU need to 'look in mirror' to find aggressor — Russia’s MFA following Crimea attack
NATO and the EU "are the pulse of destabilization and the spread of terrorism in Europe, sponsoring the Kiev regime and supplying it with weapons," Maria Zakharova stated
What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 114 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia proposes discussing UN Security Council reform at intergovernmental talks — envoy
Kirill Logvinov spoke against using the 80th anniversary of the United Nations as a pretext for hastening up the reform
Russia committed to two-state approach on Israel, Palestine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow considers it "the only possible way to find a solution" to the conflict, "which is now experiencing, perhaps, the most acute and most tragic phase in its entire history"
Prime minister says no armed drones found in Poland
Donald Tusk stressed that not every drone found in the country in recent days was related to the incident involving the violation of Polish airspace
Russia to deepen cooperation with Belarus, China in microelectronics — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin noted that Russia is open to expanding international cooperation in many technological areas
Tara Reade, former Biden aide, receives Russian citizenship
The corresponding decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin has already been published
Russia-US system of agreements on nuclear arms control almost dismantled — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that this framework worked both toward stabilizing the situation between the countries holding the two largest nuclear arsenals and toward strengthening global security worldwide
E3 must choose between cooperation, confrontation with Tehran — foreign minister
Abbas Araghchi said that he would meet most of the foreign ministers of European countries during his trip to New York
Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic 13 times over past day
15 munitions of various types were fired from Ukraine in the direction of Gorlovka and Donetsk in the DPR
Gold price exceeds $3,775 per Troy ounce on Comex setting a new record
Earlier in the morning, the price of gold futures on the Comex exchange set a record high, rising above $3,750 per troy ounce
Palestinian statehood legitimate right, not reward — Guterres
The UN chief Antonio Guterres called the current situation "intolerable" and "deteriorating by the hour"
Zelensky’s Ukraine fails to reach peace agreements, opposition politician says
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that the current so-called Ukrainian elite "has sold its people to the collective West as cannon fodder and has no intention of changing course"
Medvedev slams EU’s Ukraine 'compensation' plan, vows firm Russian response
"The boundless folly of the authors of this project will not absolve them from responsibility or retribution," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Belgium recognizes State of Palestine — Belgian PM De Wever
"The effective conduct of diplomatic relations with the new state of Palestine will be carried out once the objectives of the New York Declaration have been achieved," Bart De Wever stated
Russia views open ministerial debates within UN on October 24 — diplomat
"The focus will be maid on the need to overcome the crisis of confidence in the United Nations," Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations Kirill Logvinov noted
US President Trump outlaws Antifa movement as terrorist organization — White House
Antifa is a militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, the White House statement said
French striker Ousmane Dembele wins prestigious football award Ballon d’Or
Playing for PSG last season, Ousmane Dembele, 28, led his club to win the French championship, the French Cup and the UEFA Champions League
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Russia ready to resolve Ukrainian conflict according to UN Charter — MFA
At the same time, Kirill Logvinov noted that Western countries "will do everything possible to impede any efforts by the majority of world nations to support this process"
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Russian MiG-31 jets did not violate Estonian airspace — top brass
Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets made a scheduled flight from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
New START was suspended due to Biden administration's hostile actions — Putin
The Russian leader emphasized that, despite this suspension, both nations reaffirmed their intention to voluntarily adhere to the treaty’s core quantitative limits until its designated end date
FACTBOX: Overnight UAV attack on Russian regions
Emergency service specialists are working at the sites where debris fell
Iran, Russia to sign agreement on construction of new nuclear power units — AEOI head
The intergovernmental agreement between the two countries stipulated that Russia would build eight nuclear power units, four of which would be in Bushehr
IN BRIEF: What we know about consequences of Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea
Several facilities on the grounds of Foros Wellness & Park and a school building in the Crimean resort town of Foros were damaged in the enemy drone attack, the head of the Russian republic, Sergey Aksyonov, noted
US intends to impose comprehensive sanctions against International Criminal Court — media
According to the report, the move has been under discussion within the US government, though the exact date of the announcement remains unclear
Press review: West recognizes Palestine pressuring Israel as US-Russia talks to resume
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 23rd
Lavrov's packed agenda at UNGA could include talks with America's Rubio — diplomat
The UN High-Level Week will run from September 23 through 29
Georgia's PM vows to block foreign attempts to uproot country a la Ukraine
According to Georgian PM Irakli Kobakhidze, the rallies in Georgia are financed by foreign security services, as was the case with the Maidan
Situation in strategic stability sphere continues to deteriorate — Putin
The Russian president explained this trend is influenced by a whole host of negative factors, "provoking the exacerbation of existing and emerging strategic risks"
Russian army eliminates several Ukrainian formations during entry into Muravka — soldier
According to Aleksey Kobylkin, deputy commander of the assault battalion of the 35th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of Battlegroup Center, fire was directed at the enemy using both small arms and unmanned aerial vehicles
Russian army drafted 160,000 men last spring
All conscripts received food rations during their journey; for journeys exceeding three days, they were provided three meals daily in dining cars - a long-standing and effective practice within the military
Netanyahu announces Israel's intention to 'destroy Iranian axis' in coming year
According to Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel is determined to achieve victories on all fronts and continues to hope for peace in the region
Russian forces curb threat posed by Ukrainian UAVs, continue special op — Kremlin
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, between midnight and 7 a.m. Moscow time on September 23, air defenses destroyed 69 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Russian regions
Trump aware of Putin's proposal on START, to make comment — White House
According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the US leader thinks "the proposal sounds pretty good"
Denmark uses Bornholm to threaten Russia’s security, including Kaliningrad — ambassador
Vladimir Barbin stressed that Denmark's activity in Russia does not go unnoticed
NATO is preparing to send contingent to Odessa Region to intimidate Transnistria — SVR
According to available data, the first group of soldiers from France and Great Britain has already arrived in Odessa," the SVR said
NATO sees no threat in Estonia's fighter jets case — Rutte
"The NATO forces promptly intercepted and escorted the aircraft without escalation, as no immediate threat was assessed," the NATO Secretary General pointed out
Sixty policemen injured in clashes with pro-Palestinian supporters in Milan
The demonstration itself was marred by vandalism
West’s baseless accusations no longer taken into account — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov opined that "a country with a serious and responsible approach should not put forward unsubstantiated accusations"
UN chief scheduled to meet with Lavrov on September 25
Spokesman for the UN chief Stephane Dujarric specified that Antonio Guterres intended to discuss issues "of mutual concern" with the Russian foreign minister
Kazakhstan’s Tokayev points to Ukraine’s diplomatic solution at meeting with Zelensky
Both parties also discussed bilateral cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres, the Kazakh presidential press office said
Russia prepared for threats, New START treaty: Putin speaks to Security Council
According to the president, Russia is prepared to respond to any strategic threats "not with words but with military and technological measures"
Israeli strikes leave at least 37 dead in Gaza Strip
According to the TV channel, Israeli artillery shelled the eastern and southern districts of Gaza City
Israel to skip UNSC session on Gaza due to Rosh Hashanah
"A one-sided discussion held on a Jewish holiday is yet more proof of the UN’s hypocrisy," Israeli Permanent Representative to the United Nations Danny Danon said
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Most Americans would support normalization of ties with Russia, expert says
Cynthia Ann McKinney arrived in the DPR for a three-day press tour alongside journalists and activists from seven other countries
EU cybersecurity agency confirms disruption at airports caused by ransomware
Airports were attacked by "a malicious software that locks up data until the victim pays to have access restored," the cybersecurity agency ENISA reported
Over 200 flights delayed or canceled at Moscow airports amid drone attack
Earlier, 36 enemy drones were shot down in the skies over the Moscow region
Ukrainian strikes leave over 20 Russians killed in past week — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik said that over the past week, Ukrainian Nazi attacks wounded 145 Russian civilians, including three minors, and left 24 people dead
Israel not to let Global Sumud Flotilla sail into Gaza, proposes docking in Ashkelon
According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the Israeli authorities believe that "this flotilla, organized by Hamas, is intended to serve Hamas"
Rosatom developing integrated artificial intelligence infrastructure
AI enables efficient processing of large data sets, improvement of design, engineering, and construction processes, and optimization of complex technological facilities, Rosatom’s Director of Information and Digital Technologies Evgeny Abakumov added
Gaza belongs to Palestine, Israel must stop attacks — Chinese diplomat
Guo Jiakun clarified that achieving an early end to the conflict and establishing lasting peace "is in line with the common aspirations of the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, as well as the peoples of the Middle East"
Air defenses down 81 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions — Russia’s top brass
In particular, drones were destroyed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga and Kursk Regions
Ukrainian lawmaker says Zelensky has a hand in attempt on Trump’s life, Kirk’s killing
Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is capable of killing anyone, Artem Dmitruk said
Iran to take 'measures' if no deal reached with West in coming days — foreign minister
"If there is a solution to the crisis surrounding the nuclear program, it can only be diplomatic," Abbas Araghchi said
Afghan teen stows away in plane wheel well from Kabul, reaches New Delhi safely
At Indira Gandhi International Airport, he was found wandering on the tarmac and handed over to security
Strategic arms treaty should include space restrictions to avoid ‘star wars’, says expert
Alexander Mikhailov emphasized that the alarm should already be raised on this issue
IAEA’s anti-Russian resolution politically, legally null and void — Russian MFA
Russia resolutely rejects the fabrications and political distortions contained in the resolution, the ministry stressed
Putin orders close monitoring of US missile defense buildup
"Particular attention must be paid to plans to build up the strategic components of the US missile defense system, including preparations for the deployment of interceptors in space," the president said
Russian forces liberate Kalinovskoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that the Battlegroup East destroyed up to 295 troops
Grossi holds intensive consultations on Iran's nuclear program with Araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted that any progress in resolving the crisis is only possible if all parties take a responsible approach
Turkey’s Erdogan says to discuss with Trump supplies of F-35, F-16 fighter jets
Turkey was excluded from the F-35 development program in 2019, when it opted to purchase Russia’s S-400 air defense systems
Russia ready to respond to any strategic threat — Putin
The head of state cited the Russian authorities' decision to abandon the moratorium on deploying ground-launched intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles
No clarity for now when more Putin-Trump talks may take place — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also commented on whether Washington had responded through any channels to Putin's statements regarding the fate of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty
Putin signs decree easing gas payment rules for foreign buyers amid sanctions
The previous authorization was set to expire on October 1, 2025
It is impossible to restore death penalty in Russia — prosecutor-general
According to Igor Krasnov, the state’s stance on this issue is final and rests on the fundamental decisions of the Constitutional Court
West seeking to gain superiority in strategic sphere — Putin
The Russian president stressed that Moscow had "consistently and in detail" addressed these issues and criticized this position
Saudi Arabian Energy Minister, OPEC Secretary General to attend Russian Energy Week
"This year, participants will discuss key issues in the industry's development, new challenges, obstacles, and successes of joint efforts," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said
