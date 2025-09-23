Thirty eight Palestinians killed, 190 injured over past 24 hours — Gaza Health Ministry

CAIRO, September 23. /TASS/. The Gaza Strip saw 38 Palestinians killed as a result of military actions and Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours, with at least 190 others injured, the enclave’s Health Ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

The ministry reported that the total number of Gaza residents killed in the conflict has reached 65,382, with nearly 167,000 injured.

The Health Ministry stressed that the healthcare system in Gaza is on the brink of total collapse, as medical facilities in the enclave continue to be targeted by Israeli military attacks.

On September 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the start of an intensive offensive operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza, with the stated goal being to dismantle the Palestinian movement Hamas.

On August 18, Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera reported that most hospitals in Gaza had been damaged and ceased operations due to ongoing hostilities.

Tensions in the Middle East sharply escalated after October 7, 2023, when armed Hamas supporters crossed from Gaza into Israeli territory, killing residents of border towns and taking hostages.In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave targeting Hamas’ military and political structures and aiming to free all abducted individuals.