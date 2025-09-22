Sixty policemen injured in clashes with pro-Palestinian supporters in Milan

ROME, September 22. /TASS/. A rally in support of Palestine in Milan has ended in clashes with the police.

According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, 60 policemen sustained injuries and at least ten protesters were detained.

Especially aggressive activists broke through fences at the central railway station resulting in a temporary suspension of rail traffic. The demonstration itself was marred by vandalism.

In Rome, a rally attended by students ended in activists taking over one of the departments of Sapienza University. This was more of a symbolic move as thesis defenses taking place at the time were not interrupted, the ANSA news agency reported.

Minor incidents have also been reported in other cities where pro-Palestinian rallies were held. All these protests were tied with a strike affecting public transportation and educational institutions declared by a number of trade unions. The strike’s participants oppose the war economy, increased military spending and arms deliveries to conflict zones.