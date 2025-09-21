Canadian government recognizes Palestinian statehood

NEW YORK, September 21. /TASS/. Canada has recognized the state of Palestine, according to a statement by the country’s Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"Canada recognizes the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel," the statement reads.

"The current Israeli government is working methodically to prevent the prospect of a Palestinian state from ever being established," Carney said.

"It has pursued an unrelenting policy of settlement expansion in the West Bank, which is illegal under international law. Its sustained assault in Gaza has killed tens of thousands of civilians, displaced well over one million people, and caused a devastating and preventable famine in violation of international law," the Canadian premier added.

Carney cited the failure of the Israeli government to prevent a deteriorating humanitarian disaster in Gaza, the pervasive threat of Hamas terrorism and accelerated settlement building across the West Bank and East Jerusalem, among other factors contributing to the recognition.

"Recognizing the State of Palestine, led by the Palestinian Authority, empowers those who seek peaceful coexistence and the end of Hamas. This in no way legitimizes terrorism, nor is it any reward for it," he concluded.