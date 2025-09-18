About 59% of Ukrainians want cessation of hostilities, negotiations — poll

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The share of Ukrainians who are ready to support cessation of hostilities and search for a compromise through negotiations with Russia amounts to 59%, a sociological survey conducted by the Rating Group says.

However, 20% are in favor of continuing hostilities with the aim of returning Donbass and Crimea, and another 13% are in favor of returning to the situation before February 24, 2022, that is, before the start of the conflict. 8% found it difficult to answer.

When asked about the settlement formats, 20% favored direct negotiations with Russia, while 62% favored negotiations involving third countries. Only 11% were in favor of resolving the conflict by military means, 7% found it difficult to answer.

The survey was conducted on August 21-23, and 1,600 people took part in it. The margin of error is no more than 2.5%.