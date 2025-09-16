{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict
Updated at: 

Houthis say they attacked target in Tel Aviv with hypersonic missile

According to military spokesperson Yahya Saree, Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile was used to carry out the strike
© AP Photo/ Leo Correa

DUBAI, September 16. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have delivered a missile strike on a target in Tel Aviv with a hypersonic ballistic missile, movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

"The Yemeni armed forces’ missile troops conducted a military operation with the use of a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, which attacked a critical facility of the Israeli enemy in the occupied Jaffa neighborhood (Tel Aviv - TASS)," he told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel.

According to Saree, the Houthis also staged a drone attack on the Ramon airport near the city of Eilat in southern Israel. Both attacked took place after Israel’s strikes on the Yemeni port of Hodeida.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen. No casualties or damage were reported.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) warned Israel that it would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November 2023, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

After a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebels suspended strikes on Israel but following the breakdown of the ceasefire, the Houthis resumed attacks on ships associated with Israel and on targets in Israel’s territory.

Middle East conflict
China demands Israel to immediately stop military operation in Gaza — MFA
The Chinese diplomat clarified that Beijing hopes all relevant parties will prioritize the task of maintaining peace and stability in the region and "play a constructive role in reducing tensions"
Read more
Russian forces fighting for Seversk in Donbass region along 12-km-wide front — expert
Over the past 24 hours, Russian fighters penetrated 300 meters deep into the enemy’s defenses, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Russia ready to offer Iraq most modern weapons — security official
Sergey Shoigu specified that Russia offers its foreign partners a wider range of defense solutions in the field of air defense and missile technologies
Read more
Trump says Zelensky must make deal to settle Ukrainian conflict
The US president once again opined that the conflict in Ukraine will be settled
Read more
Su-34 bombed ‘enemy infrastructure’ during Zapad 2025 exercise
The strikes were carried out from altitudes of about 400 meters
Read more
Kiev’s actions show Zelensky losing grip on reality — Foreign Policy
Among the above-mentioned measures the author named "proposed draconian sentences for insubordination in the military, namely harsher criminal liability for absence without leave and desertion," according to the article
Read more
China demands Israel to immediately stop military operation in Gaza — MFA
The Chinese diplomat clarified that Beijing hopes all relevant parties will prioritize the task of maintaining peace and stability in the region and "play a constructive role in reducing tensions"
Read more
No progress in returning Russian diplomatic property in US — senior diplomat
"We cannot even secure American consent for our diplomatic personnel to visit our properties," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Ukraine suffers 1,435 casualties in single day — Russian Defense Ministry
The units of the Zapad group of forces destroyed 29 Ukrainian vehicles and two artillery pieces
Read more
Robinson charged on seven counts in Kirk’s murder case
In particular, Tyler Robinson was accused of aggravated murder, a firearm, of obstruction of justice, of witness tampering and the commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child
Read more
Transneft denies reports of possible restrictions on oil intake from producers
The company said these reports can only be seen as attempts to destabilize the situation amidst the ongoing Western-led information warfare against the Russian Federation
Read more
Starlink outage to hinder Ukraine's military operations, expert warns
According to Denis Fedutinov, the Starlink system has become a key component supporting the efficiency of its command system for Ukraine
Read more
State attorney sees possibility of filing more charges in Kirk’s assassination case
"If those leads take them [investigators] to other individuals that may have been involved, then certainly yes, we would file charges," Jeff Gray said
Read more
Russia to participate in 12th Beijing's annual Xiangshan Forum on security
According to preliminary calculations, the forum will bring together around 1,800 participants, including journalists
Read more
Palestinian National Administration urges US to stop Israeli operation in Gaza
"We call on the US administration to shoulder its responsibilities and not encourage the occupation to continue its comprehensive aggression against the Palestinian people," Presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said
Read more
EU postpones 19th package of sanctions over Trump's refusal to support it — expert
Dmitry Suslov said that Europe is not ready to fulfill the American requirements and conditions, which are formulated quite clearly by Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
Read more
Kiev’s nuclear blackmail fraught with global consequences — Zaporozhye governor
Yevgeny Balitsky clarified that while the reactor units are currently in a "cold shutdown" – meaning they are shut down – the ZNPP remains operational and continues to pose a significant risk
Read more
Moscow to respond to potential EU visa restrictions — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that regarding everything else, Russia will need to look at specific steps
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Cuban deputy premier Cabrisas passes away aged 88
Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz died "after grave illness," the Communist Party of Cuba said
Read more
Senior Hamas officials survive Doha attack with help from Turkish intelligence — daily
Turkey’s intel officers notified the Hamas negotiators about the risk, leading to increased security measures for the Palestinian delegates in Doha
Read more
Ukrainian forces carry out artillery shelling of ZNPP’s fuel storage sites
There are no casualties among the plant's personnel
Read more
EU weaponizes visa policy to stoke Russophobic agenda — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova said that the European countries "have nothing to show either to their voters or to their citizens, neither in the sphere of economics, nor in the sphere of geopolitics, nor in the sphere of culture, science and art"
Read more
Moscow hopes US won’t refuse visas for Russian UN delegation — senior diplomat
"It’s slow progress, but visas are gradually being granted," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Russian forces take control of over 2 km of LPR administrative border — military expert
Earlier, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, stated that Russian troops had liberated 99.7% of the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic
Read more
Putin inspects weapons used at Mulino training ground
A total of 65 organizations participated in the exhibition, which presented 405 products
Read more
Russia’s working on resumption of direct flights with US — MFA
According to Sergey Ryabkov, there is no proper response from the American side yet
Read more
US political analyst claims civilians, children targeted by Ukrainian Forces in Donbass
Cynthia Ann McKinney added that during her time in the republic, she witnessed firsthand evidence of genocide against Donbass civilians by the Ukraine’s armed forces
Read more
Merz hinders Trump's efforts to end conflict in Ukraine — AfD leader
Alice Weidel dismissed the so-called "coalition of the willing" as a "coalition of losers," claiming its members are "cornered"
Read more
Kiev launches terrorist attack on nuclear power plant due to losses at front — expert
Andrey Marochko admitted that "the more losses there are on the line of contact in the area of the special military operation, the more the military and political leadership of Ukraine is attempting terrorist activities"
Read more
Most Ukrainians back freeze of conflict, but reject concessions to Russia — poll
The survey was conducted on September 2-14, 1,023 people participated in the territories controlled by Kiev
Read more
IAEA experts to be allowed to visit shelling site at ZNPP if security conditions permit
Earlier, the IAEA issued a statement saying that the agency’s experts stationed at the ZNPP hope to receive permission to visit the shelling site
Read more
Former Ukrainian Rada speaker killed because he could oust Zelensky — lawmaker
"Given the current instability, such political players and their groups present a mortal danger for the [Kiev] regime," Artem Dmitruk said
Read more
China, Russia can lay foundation for fairer world order
Sergey Karaganov noted that Russia and China still face an "acute period" ahead, during which they will have to overcome the "residual resistance of the West, its last fierce pushback"
Read more
Practical stage of Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2025 drills completed — defense ministry
In accordance with the legend of the exercise, a motor rifle battalion carried out active ground assault operations to drive the notional enemy out of a populated area, consolidated the captured ground and thus created favorable conditions for an offensive
Read more
Russia is testing fixed wing vertical takeoff drone
A spokesperson for the Russian Center for Unmanned Competence said that the drone functions like an airplane
Read more
Ukrainian authorities to flee first in ZNPP disaster, leaving civilians — lawmaker
Civilians will be left to their own fate, Sergey Yurchenko added
Read more
Russia to hold international security forum next year — security chief
Apart from that, Moscow will host the first Russian-Arab summit on October 15, Sergey Shoigu said
Read more
EU secondary sanctions to end Ukraine conflict in few months — US Treasury Secretary
On September 15, US President Donald Trump said he was ready to impose sanctions against Russia, but only on the condition that Europe take tougher measures itself, specifically by ditching purchases of Russian oil
Read more
Ukrainian authorities rejoiced at activist Kirk’s killing in US — lawmaker
"The [Ukrainian] government’s silence speaks volumes," Artem Dmitruk said
Read more
Netanyahu says will meet with Trump at White House in two weeks
According to Netanyahu, he has discussed with Trump Israel’s recent attack on senior Hamas officials in Qatar
Read more
Zelensky says ready to meet with Trump, Putin without preconditions
The head of the Kiev regime reiterated that he is not ready to travel to Moscow for such a meeting
Read more
Press review: Israel risks isolation over Gaza as EU seeks to escalate Ukraine conflict
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 17th
Read more
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
India’s participation in Zapad 2025 drills not aimed against anyone — Indian expert
Anil Golani stressed that India has the right to make decisions on its own about participation in military exercises
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker says Zelensky has a hand in attempt on Trump’s life, Kirk’s killing
Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is capable of killing anyone, Artem Dmitruk said
Read more
Latest Kalashnikov-made Novator uniform makes the grade in special op zone
The Kalashnikov Concern unveiled the uniform from the Novator gear kit for the first time on May 14
Read more
Why Russia forgives debts
Russia has forgiven almost all liabilities of the former Soviet Union’s debtors and continues to write off the remaining ones
Read more
TikTok deal to establish $50 bln US-based company — NYP
According to the newspaper, the principal shareholders of the new company will be billionaire Jeff Yass, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, and Bill Ford, head of the investment firm General Atlantic
Read more
Utah attorney convinced there are enough grounds to try Robinson
Jeff Gray added that the defense has "already sent in social workers" to assess James Robinson’s mental health
Read more
Russian senator does not exclude new division of Poland which falls in the same trap
Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee, said that Poland has always been an unfriendly country with regard to Russia and Belarus
Read more
Top Israeli diplomat sends letter to EC president lambasting potential EU sanctions
"This unprecedented proposal, that has never been implemented against any other country, constitutes a clear attempt to harm Israel while we are still fighting a war imposed on us by the October 7 [2023] terror attack - the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust," Gideon Sa’ar said
Read more
Ukrainian MP believes conflict in Ukraine nearing its end
Fedor Venislavsky noted that Donald Trump’s proposals "have every chance of bringing the end of hostilities and peace closer"
Read more
Georgia must stop viewing South Ossetia as something to be 'returned' — president
Alan Gagloev stressed that South Ossetia would continue to push for the signing of a treaty on the non-use of force
Read more
Putin thanks foreign delegations for participation in Zapad 2025 military drills
The Russian president expressed hope that today's event would strengthen cooperation between the countries
Read more
US observers’ participation in Zapad 2025 drills comes as surprise — NYT
Newspaper reporter Valerie Hopkins, who was present at the exercises, called it a remarkable turn of events amid growing tension between NATO and Russia
Read more
Expert believes Trump pushing EU to commit suicide
According to the executive director of the Pyotr Stolypin Institute of Growth Economics Anton Sviridenko, Donald Trump is demanding much more significant measures from Europe
Read more
Situation in Middle East extremely difficult — Russian security chief
"The escalation of tensions in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen is also alarming," Sergey Shoigu added
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Object that fell on house in Poland identified as interceptor missile from F-16 — media
The Lublin prosecutor’s office, which is carrying out its own investigation of this incident, has not yet identified the object and is waiting for an expert opinion
Read more
Postponement of anti-Russian sanctions exposes crisis within EU — Russian expert
Boris Pervushin added that sanctions are so painful for Europe that it is reluctant to even discuss them
Read more
UN chief says is not optimistic about peaceful settlement in Ukraine soon
Antonio Guterres said the positions of both sides are largely incompatible
Read more
Main part of Zapad 2025 drills concluded with ceremonial formation at training ground
Following the ceremonial part, the personnel returned to fulfilling their tasks within the framework of the Zapad 2025 joint strategic exercise
Read more
Lavrov rips unflattering Guardian story about Russia's revival of Intervision song contest
The top Russian diplomat noted that Western governments are depriving their own citizens of the opportunity to interact with other cultures
Read more
Kh-39 missile effective against any targets thanks to real-time adjustments — Rostec
Rostec emphasized that the missile’s capabilities significantly enhance the its effectiveness against both stationary and moving targets
Read more
Before arrest warrant, ex-head of Moscow Anti-Doping Lab destroyed 1,418 samples
All criminal investigations against him have been merged into one
Read more
Private company gets control of strategic oil reserve storage facility in India
Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd won a government tender for the construction of a 2.5 million tons oil storage facility within five years, as well as for its extraction at a large field in Padur in order to strengthen India’s energy security
Read more
Israel commits genocide in Gaza, UN commission says
Chair of the Commission Navi Pillay stressed that the international community "cannot stay silent on the genocidal campaign launched by Israel against the Palestinian people in Gaza"
Read more
US actor Robert Redford dies at 89 — newspaper
Robert Redford passed away on September 16 at his home in Utah
Read more
Observers from three NATO countries visit Zapad 2025 exercise in Belarus
Military attaches from 17 countries are attending the exercise
Read more
Airborne forces performed parachute landing during main stage of Zapad 2025 exercises
The paratroopers accomplished a series of tactical objectives, including parachuting the battalion’s advance group onto designated landing sites, thwarting enemy reserve approaches, neutralizing hostile forces in populated areas, and securing key objectives
Read more
Strike on Doha destroyed architecture of Israeli-Palestinian talks
"Russia views these events as a blatant violation of the international law and the UN Charter, a violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent country," Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said
Read more
NATO countries downing Russian drones over Ukraine to mean war with Russia — Medvedev
The politician stated that the "powerful European initiative ‘Eastern Sentry’" amused him and noted that it seemed all that remained of the ‘coalition of the willing'
Read more
Indian actress, Chinese TV presenter to host Intervision
Intervision will take place on September 20, 2025, in Moscow
Read more
Shoigu announces increasingly intensive contacts between Russia, Iraq
Sergey Shoigu pointed out that issues related to business, economy, and transport, military and military-technical cooperation are being discussed
Read more
West ignores UNSC resolutions on Palestine — Lavrov
According to Russia’s top diplomat, the principle of the UN Charter, enshrined in Article 25, which requires members of the global body to carry out the decisions made by the UNSC, has also been trampled
Read more
Trump did not respond to whether he supports Israel's operation in Gaza
Earlier, Israel started an intensive offensive operation in the Gaza City, the administrative center of the eponymous Palestinian enclave to defeat Hamas
Read more
Houthis say they attacked target in Tel Aviv with hypersonic missile
According to military spokesperson Yahya Saree, Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile was used to carry out the strike
Read more
Infamous Ukrainian database Mirotvorets doxes Russian figure skater Zagitova
The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details
Read more
Demand in Russia for visits to China enormous, diplomat says
Maria Zakharova noted a new stage in bilateral contacts with China is opening up
Read more
Press review: NATO launches operation Eastern Sentry while US deploys missiles in Germany
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 15th
Read more
UK Foreign Office fails to provide evidence of Russian troops launching UAVs into Poland
Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin stressed that Russia could not have been interested in this
Read more
Lavrov discusses phasing out 'unfriendly countries' term, Intervision’s future
The Russian foreign minister expressed hope that Intervision would become an annual event
Read more
Poland open to deployment of foreign nuclear weapons — president
Poland should have its own nuclear technologies, including atomic energy, Karol Nawrocki noted
Read more
Opponents of Ukraine peace efforts derail Russia-US agreements — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov urged efforts to "transform the powerful impetus from the two leaders’ meeting in Anchorage into real agreements"
Read more
Poland engages over 60,000 troops in Iron Defender military drills, premier says
Donald Tusk stressed that for the first time ever in Poland Patriot missile systems would be tested during the maneuvers
Read more
Children’s hospital in Gaza raided by Israeli air strikes — enclave’s health officials
Almost half of all patients were forced to leave the clinic, cutting the therapy short, because of the attack, the TV said
Read more
EU does not impose new sanctions on Russia because of US position — expert
According to Anton Sviridenko, the United States sets initially unacceptable conditions for joint sanctions
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Russia to develop Hyperloop, other high-speed train technologies over next 10 years
The documents noted that a maglev train has been successfully operating in Shanghai on the airport route since 2004
Read more
CSTO exercises begin in Kyrgyzstan
Troops from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia and Tajikistan as well as operational groups of the CSTO Joint Staff and Secretariat are taking part
Read more
Press review: NATO testing arms in Norway as Washington mulls Kiev resource deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 16th
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Russia's bomber drone Koshchei begins to be used in special operation zone
The drone’s payload capacity is up to 15 kg, making it suitable for delivering supplies to hard-to-reach areas where soldiers may be cut off from conventional supply routes
Read more
Putin praises Indian PM for boosting bilateral ties in birthday message
The Russian president said that he valued their warm and friendly relations
Read more
NATO is de facto at war with Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said this "doesn’t need any additional confirmation"
Read more
UN chief fails to comply with global body’s Charter — Lavrov
Senior officials at the UN Secretariat and numerous employees who represent Western countries display anti-Russian bias, Russia’s top diplomat emphasized
Read more
А-50 plane that was attacked never flew into Ukraine — Lukashenko
On Tuesday, Lukashenko announced an agent of Ukrainian special services and his accomplices had been detained in Belarus for their involvement in the sabotage attack on the A-50 aircraft at the Machulishchy airfield near Minsk
Read more
NATO launches new command headquarters in Finland, 200 km from Russian border
The new headquarters is located less than 200 kilometers from the Russian border
Read more