Houthis say they attacked target in Tel Aviv with hypersonic missile

DUBAI, September 16. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have delivered a missile strike on a target in Tel Aviv with a hypersonic ballistic missile, movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

"The Yemeni armed forces’ missile troops conducted a military operation with the use of a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, which attacked a critical facility of the Israeli enemy in the occupied Jaffa neighborhood (Tel Aviv - TASS)," he told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel.

According to Saree, the Houthis also staged a drone attack on the Ramon airport near the city of Eilat in southern Israel. Both attacked took place after Israel’s strikes on the Yemeni port of Hodeida.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen. No casualties or damage were reported.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) warned Israel that it would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November 2023, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

After a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebels suspended strikes on Israel but following the breakdown of the ceasefire, the Houthis resumed attacks on ships associated with Israel and on targets in Israel’s territory.