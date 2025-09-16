Israel's operation in Gaza to displace Palestinians, worsen situation — Ankara

ANKARA, September 16. /TASS/. The Turkish Foreign Ministry called Israel's ground operation in Gaza a "new stage of genocide" and pointed out that it would lead to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

"The start of the Israeli ground operation in the Gaza Strip is a new stage in the plans for genocide by the government of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu. The ground operation on Gaza City, home to more than a million Palestinians and one of the few places where Gazans have found refuge after Israeli attacks, will further exacerbate the ongoing massacre, displace hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and further add to the suffering of Palestinians," the ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry added that the start of "a ground operation, while the international community continues its efforts to ensure a ceasefire, again proves that Israel does not want a ceasefire.

"It is imperative that the international community, especially the UN Security Council, fulfill its obligations to ensure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. To this end, we will continue to cooperate with the countries that respect international law."

Earlier, Netanyahu confirmed the start of an intensive offensive operation by the Israeli armed Forces in Gaza City, the administrative center of the Palestinian enclave of the same name. The aim of the operation is to defeat the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. The Quds portal, which is close to the radicals, claims that at least 70 people have died in the city alone since Tuesday morning.