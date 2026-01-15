Kyrgyzstan considers imposition of sanctions against its firms by Western countries wrong

BISHKEK, January 15. /TASS/. Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev has called the unsubstantiated imposition of sanctions against Kyrgyz companies by Western countries wrong.

"We believe it is wrong to impose such sanctions against our companies," he told a press conference in Bishkek, asking Western countries to provide evidence of Kyrgyz companies violating sanctions imposed on Russia.

"We comply with all international agreements," the minister said, adding that Bishkek had previously suggested that Western partners conduct a joint audit of blacklisted Kyrgyz companies. However, there has been no response to this proposal yet. Kulubayev also pointed out that the republic is unable to abandon cooperation with its "traditional partners" amid sanctions imposed on Russia.

European countries and the United States have imposed sanctions on nearly a dozen Kyrgyz companies for allegedly violating restrictions against Moscow.