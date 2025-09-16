Belarus-Russia military and technical cooperation ensures balance of power in region

MINSK, September 16. /TASS/. Close military and technical cooperation with Russia ensures a balance of power in the region, and relevant work will be maintained, Igor Sergeyenko, chairman of the Belarusian House of Representatives (the lower house of parliament), said on Tuesday.

The lawmaker noted that the republic has always been and continues to be a pillar of regional security.

"But at the same time, we see what is happening on the Belarusian borders and in the European region as a whole," Sergeyenko said at a parliamentary session. "A large-scale militarization process is underway, and our immediate neighbors, Poland and the Baltic states, are deliberately transforming into a NATO springboard."

According to him, all of this creates direct threats in the military sphere for both Belarus and the Union State.

"A tight military and technical cooperation with the Russian Federation ensures a balance of power in the region, and we will continue to work consistently to strengthen our armed forces and the security sector as a whole," Sergeyenko pointed out.

According to the chairman of the House of Representatives, during the current session, lawmakers will have to consider a bill in the sphere of border and military security, and amendments will also be introduced to the Criminal and Administrative Codes regarding the use of civilian unmanned aerial vehicles.