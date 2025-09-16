Several EU countries reject proposal on new visa restrictions for Russians

ATHENS, September 16. /TASS/. Greece, along with Italy, Spain, France and Hungary, has blocked the EU proposal to introduce new restrictions on the issuance of visas to Russian citizens, the Greek news portal pronews.gr reported.

According to the portal, for the first time since 2022, when military actions began in Ukraine, Greece has opposed an EU decision on unfavorable rules for Russia.

"In particular, it (Greece - TASS) declined to introduce restrictions on obtaining visas for Russian citizens. These restrictions would have led to severe consequences for tourism in regions where there are still Russian tourists, for example, on the Ionian Islands," the publication says.

It notes that Russians spend an average of 1,300 euros per day, while the average tourist spends 567 euros. Until 2015, Russian tourists spent about 900 euros (the average tourist then spent about 600 euros in Greece).

According to the publication, if long-term visas are not issued, then the Russian community in Greece will face serious difficulties along with tourism. Russia will also take similar measures against the Greeks, which will lead to a further sharp decline in exports. Along with Greece, Italy, Spain, France and Hungary vetoed the proposal. Cyprus, where 10% of residents have a Russian passport, did not use its veto right.