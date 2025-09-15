DONETSK, September 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump sincerely seeks a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict, One America News journalist Pearson Sharp told TASS during his trip to the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

"President Trump has made a name for himself by being very clever when it comes to negotiating, and so I think he's being candid. I absolutely believe that he wants peace, but how he's going to achieve that is another question. I think he knows more than we do behind the scenes about what's happening between President Putin and the controllers of Ukraine, and I think that he's working as hard as he can to achieve peace," the journalist said.

Pearson Sharp noted that in his opinion, American society was divided in its perception of the conflict in Ukraine. He observed that there were those who believed the propaganda, who wanted to remove Russia from what they saw as Ukrainian territory, supported the war, and believed everything they heard in the media. He also pointed out that there was another part - people who wanted the war to end.

Journalist believes the meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska did not significantly change the views of those holding either position: those advocating for war perceived it negatively, while those striving for peace viewed it positively.

Sharp arrived in the DPR alongside journalists and activists from seven other countries, visiting the Alley of Angels and the Alley of Heroes in Donetsk, as well as the Great Patriotic War Museum and sites shelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He also spoke at a meeting with students and faculty of Donetsk State University.